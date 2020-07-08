Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Traveling? There’s new restrictions from the TSA

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

If you’re one of the millions of American’s finally getting back on a plane in the coming weeks, the TSA wants you to know of some new changes before boarding.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the TSA is now requiring travelers to remove any food in their carry on luggage so it can be inspected.

You’re asked to have your food in a clear plastic bag so it may be placed in the screening bin at the checkpoint.

The TSA says the move was made to limit physical contact and increase physical distance as much as possible.

KX News spoke with the agency and they tells us safety is their No. 1 priority.

“When they come through the checkpoint and they place their items in a bin, those are a public use item, they’re used by dozens, if not hundreds of passengers every single day. It’s not realistic that we can clean those bins between each use, so please keep that in mind, put your food in a bag. I don’t want you placing it in a bin for your own health and safety,” said TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers.

She adds TSA Agents will now be wearing face shields for protection.

Also, agents will accept an expired ID as identification as long the expiration date is less than a year old.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Gift to MSU

Thumbnail for the video titled "Gift to MSU"

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/8

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/8"

Wednesday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday's Forecast: Sunny & cooler"

NDC JULY 8

Thumbnail for the video titled "NDC JULY 8"

Life Hacks: Water Bottles

Thumbnail for the video titled "Life Hacks: Water Bottles"

DJGA Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "DJGA Golf"

Northwoods League

Thumbnail for the video titled "Northwoods League"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

Oil Production

Thumbnail for the video titled "Oil Production"

Lower emissions standards hurting ethanol industry

Thumbnail for the video titled "Lower emissions standards hurting ethanol industry"

Downtown Block Party, Putt District

Thumbnail for the video titled "Downtown Block Party, Putt District"

Badlands Big Sticks

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks"

Souris Valley Sabre Dogs

Thumbnail for the video titled "Souris Valley Sabre Dogs"

Key West Cafe

Thumbnail for the video titled "Key West Cafe"

Grain Cleaning

Thumbnail for the video titled "Grain Cleaning"

Burn Ban

Thumbnail for the video titled "Burn Ban"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/7

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 7/7"

Kids & COVID-19

Thumbnail for the video titled "Kids & COVID-19"

Dance Class

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dance Class"

Tom's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/7 (SUPERSIZED)

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tom's Tuesday #OneMinuteForecast 7/7 (SUPERSIZED)"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss