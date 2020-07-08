Traveling? There’s new restrictions from the TSA

If you’re one of the millions of American’s finally getting back on a plane in the coming weeks, the TSA wants you to know of some new changes before boarding.

Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the TSA is now requiring travelers to remove any food in their carry on luggage so it can be inspected.

You’re asked to have your food in a clear plastic bag so it may be placed in the screening bin at the checkpoint.

The TSA says the move was made to limit physical contact and increase physical distance as much as possible.

KX News spoke with the agency and they tells us safety is their No. 1 priority.

“When they come through the checkpoint and they place their items in a bin, those are a public use item, they’re used by dozens, if not hundreds of passengers every single day. It’s not realistic that we can clean those bins between each use, so please keep that in mind, put your food in a bag. I don’t want you placing it in a bin for your own health and safety,” said TSA spokeswoman Lorie Dankers.

She adds TSA Agents will now be wearing face shields for protection.

Also, agents will accept an expired ID as identification as long the expiration date is less than a year old.