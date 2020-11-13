Trinity Health moves to more strict visitor rules as COVID-19 cases surge

Coronavirus
A Minot-based medical provider is tightening its visitation policy in response to surging COVID-19 cases in Ward County.

Trinity Health announced Friday that starting Monday, November 16th, visitors will not be allowed to accompany patients being seen for outpatient services, with a few exceptions.

A press release sent to KX News identified the following exceptions to the no-visitor policy:

  • Pediatric clinic – limit one parent or guardian
  • OB/GYN clinic – limit one asymptomatic adult visitor to accompany patient with lifting restrictions
  • Home caregiver – limit one caregiver who must remain in room for duration of training/education
  • Surgical patient – limit one support person before and immediately after procedure
  • Wheelchair transport – limit one caregiver for transport
  • Power of Attorney – limit one documented POA
  • Minor patient – limit one parent or guardian
  • CancerCare Center – limit one asymptomatic adult with each patient

“Visitors who do meet an exception criterion must be an adult who is asymptomatic,” the health care provider notes.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

