Trinity Health moves to more strict visitor rules as COVID-19 cases surge

A Minot-based medical provider is tightening its visitation policy in response to surging COVID-19 cases in Ward County.

Trinity Health announced Friday that starting Monday, November 16th, visitors will not be allowed to accompany patients being seen for outpatient services, with a few exceptions.

A press release sent to KX News identified the following exceptions to the no-visitor policy:

Pediatric clinic – limit one parent or guardian

OB/GYN clinic – limit one asymptomatic adult visitor to accompany patient with lifting restrictions

Home caregiver – limit one caregiver who must remain in room for duration of training/education

Surgical patient – limit one support person before and immediately after procedure

Wheelchair transport – limit one caregiver for transport

Power of Attorney – limit one documented POA

Minor patient – limit one parent or guardian

CancerCare Center – limit one asymptomatic adult with each patient

“Visitors who do meet an exception criterion must be an adult who is asymptomatic,” the health care provider notes.