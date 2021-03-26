Trinity Health offers COVID-19 vaccines to everyone 16 and older

Trinity Health has opened COVID-19 vaccination appointments to everyone age 16 and older.
They say it’s free. All you need to do is call your arear Trinity Community Clinic, or, in the Minot area – 857-2515 – to schedule an appointment.
