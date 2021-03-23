Two deaths, 165 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 745

The North Dakota Department of Health Tuesday morning confirmed 165 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 22, bringing the total positives since testing began to 101,865.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 745 as of March 22. That’s up 43 cases from March 21.

The last time active positives were that low was July 20, 2020, when 769 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,430 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

85 were in Cass County

19 were in Grand Forks County

7 were in Ward County

7 were in Stark County

3 were in Williams County

8 were in Burleigh County

0 were in Morton County

Deaths

Woman in her 50’s from Morton County

Man in his 70s from Williams County

A total of 1,463 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,207 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 244 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 99,657 people are considered recovered from the 101,865 positive cases, an increase of 111 from March 21.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 21 (111) is lower than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (165).

Hospitalizations

19 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 22, no change since March 20. A total of 3,913 people have been hospitalized since pandemic record keeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 54 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.