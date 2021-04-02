Unemployment rate now at 6 percent; Toilet paper, baby care items going up in price

Employers went on a hiring spree last month.

According to the Labor Department, the U.S. added 916,000 jobs in March.

That is the highest jump since last Summer, fueled by another round of economic stimulus and an aggressive vaccination effort.

The nation’s unemployment rate now stands at 6 percent.

And, expect to pay more at the grocery store for some of your household staples.

The price of toilet paper and many baby care items are going to go up in June.

The Kimberly Clark Corporation, which makes brands like Cottonelle and Scott, blames the price hike on the ship that was stuck in the Suez Canal — halting shipping around the world.