Upcoming Bismarck mass testing event to use rapid tests only

(Abbott Laboratories via AP)

Bismarck-Burleigh Public Health’s next COVID-19 testing event will utilize 15-minute tests instead of PCR tests.

The health unit says on Tuesday, January 5th, people who are not experiencing symptoms of coronavirus are welcome to drive through the Bismarck Event Center to receive a rapid antigen test.

“Our COVID-19 pandemic response efforts continue to evolve,” said BBPH Director Renae Moch in a press release. “While the PCR tests continue to be the ‘gold standard’ in detecting COVID-19, there is a wait time for lab results which can take 24-72 hours. The rapid antigen tests provide results in 15 minutes.”

If you have symptoms of COVID-19, you are asked not to attend the drive-through event. Instead, BBPH says you should contact your health care provider.

The testing runs from 11:00 AM to 12:30 PM on January 5th. It’s open to people of all ages on a first-come, first-served basis.

The map below shows the route you should take to access the testing event:

