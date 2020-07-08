UTTC plan for fall semester

United Tribes Technical College now has a plan in place for this upcoming fall semester.

They break down what students can expect when they return.

COVID-19 shut down in-person classes at colleges and universities across the world, including United Tribes Technical College.

The college has now created a plan that they hope will appeal to everyone.

“If the student feels uneasy about going to class or uncomfortable about going to class because of the virus then they would be able to Zoom into the classroom,” shared Dr. Leanard McDonald, the president of UTTC.

Classrooms will have a different look as the set up will be limited to one person at each table.

They will also provide laptops for students who choose to work from their own home.

“We’re offering laptops within our book store. We made a major purchase, the laptops will be like a book or a calculator or some type of resource or tool in order for them to successfully complete their class,” said Dr. McDonald.

They say having the option of distant learning and attending a class in person will allow them to smoothly transition to learning from home if needed.

“If it goes back up again then we want to be able to pivot from what we’re planning on doing, from being in a class and having social distance strategies in place to totally back on the virtual/online course offering,” said Dr. McDonald.

Through the American Indian Higher Education Consortium, educators have been able to go through training giving them the tools to teach virtually.

“And I think that’s important because do you look at the camera? You know, how do you interact on a computer screen in regard to interacting with your students,” said Dr. McDonald.

Any student who wants to attend class in person will be required to wear a mask at all times, and their temperature will be checked periodically throughout the day.