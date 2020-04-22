Virtual Town Hall Held for Small Business Owners

Coronavirus
A virtual town hall meeting brought together small businesses from across the state, giving owners a chance to have their voices heard.

“The more input we get from small businesses, the better we’re going to prepare for reopening whenever that happens,” shared North Dakota State House Minority Leader Joshua A. Boschee.

Democratic-NPL leaders along with a panel of small business owners came together to talk about how COVID-19 has affected the state’s economy.

“Well, the biggest issue for any small business is the unknown of when they can reopen, and so I know the governor is working on that. We want to be apart of that solution. So that if on May 1 some of these businesses get to start opening up, what does that look like? And that’s going to look different for a tattoo parlor than it is for a cafe than it is for someone who is a massage therapist,” shared Boschee.

The panel of business owners represents different parts of North Dakota, from an owner in downtown Bismarck to the rural area of New Rockford.

Many topics were brought up, including safety concerns for employees, the PPP loan and how can not only the state assists them, but also cities.

“So I’ve been voicing some of my concerns to state legislators and also posing several questions to them,” explained Chris Tello, the owner of Bismarck restaurant Terra Nomad.

One Mandan woman who attended the town hall meeting says she applied for the PPP loan four times and was denied all four times.

Representative Boschee says the information gathered from the town hall meeting will be shared with the Governor’s office to come up with ways to help business owners.

