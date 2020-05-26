Ward County plans for a second mass testing, including inmates at detention center

COVID-19 test results came back positive for nine Ward County employees last week..and now Ward County has planned another mass testing.

Six detention center workers and three in the sheriff’s department tested positive for COVID-19.

After the state lab experienced a malfunction of equipment, seven retests were done. Director of Emergency Management Jennifer Wiechmann says two members of the detention staff are still considered positive. Now they want to test everyone at both facilities, including inmates.

“So at this time we are still pushing for all of our Sheriff’s office and detention center staff as well as the inmates to be tested on Friday. We are working closely with the First District Health Unit to make sure that it still goes through,” she said.

Currently, there are 134 inmates in the Ward County Detention Center. The Ward County Sheriff says none have shown symptoms of COVID-19.