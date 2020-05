KX News held an exclusive Town Hall with State economic leaders. Eric Hardmeyer with the Bank of North Dakota, Lynn Helms with the Oil & Gas Division, Bryan Klipfel of Job Service, and Shawn Kessel of the Department of Commerce all joined Lauren Kalberer and Nicholas Quallich for a half-hour of questions about our economy.

We look at what's next in the economic recovery as the state transitions with many businesses opening back up.