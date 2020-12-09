Where do first responders fall in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

It’s expected that the state will receive its first shipment of vaccines on Dec. 14.

Healthcare providers and long-term care providers will be the first to be vaccinated.

Emergency Management Services also fall under that high-priority category.

Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit says they have also included firefighters in that group.

However, at this week’s city council meeting in Minot, there were a lot of questions about where other first responders fall in line to get a vaccine, like law enforcement.

“I would anticipate that they would have access to it by the second week in January. It would be shortly thereafter, then EMS. And the reason the firefighters are put in there is because they are going out with the EMS calls,” said Clute.

Clute says EMS and firefighters will receive the vaccine in late December or early January.