Coronavirus
Coronavirus Information Center
Severe weather outlook South Dakota

Where do first responders fall in line to get the COVID-19 vaccine?

COVID-19

by:

Posted: / Updated:

It’s expected that the state will receive its first shipment of vaccines on Dec. 14.

Healthcare providers and long-term care providers will be the first to be vaccinated.

Emergency Management Services also fall under that high-priority category.

Lisa Clute with First District Health Unit says they have also included firefighters in that group.

However, at this week’s city council meeting in Minot, there were a lot of questions about where other first responders fall in line to get a vaccine, like law enforcement.

“I would anticipate that they would have access to it by the second week in January. It would be shortly thereafter, then EMS. And the reason the firefighters are put in there is because they are going out with the EMS calls,” said Clute.

Clute says EMS and firefighters will receive the vaccine in late December or early January.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Tom's Wednesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/9

A December stargazers schedule

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/9

Wednesday's Forecast: Increasing clouds and a wintry mix chance

ND Giving Co

NDC OCT 9

Wing Mural

Dickinson Trinity Boy's Basketball

Mandan Girl's Basketball

Bismarck Boy's Basketball

Des Lacs-Burlington Girl's Basketball

Tuesday, December 8th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 12/8

Badlands search and rescue gets donation

Tom's Tuesday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 12/8

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 12/8

A possible record-breaking day for warmth

Surrey boys basketball

Our Redeemer's Boys Basketball

Century Girl's Basketball

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

COVID Symptoms infographic

North Dakota Resources

North Dakota Resources

More Resources

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss