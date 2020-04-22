White House: Oregon among bottom 4 states in virus testing

Live Now
Critical care nurse Molly Spaeny, right, with St. Vincent Healthcare swabs a patient for a coronavirus test in a drive-thru testing center outside the hospital in Billings, Mont. on Friday, March 20, 2020. For most people, the new coronavirus causes only mild or moderate symptoms, such as fever and cough. For some, especially older adults and people with existing health problems, it can cause more severe illness, including pneumonia. (AP Photo/Matthew Brown)

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — The White House has told governors their leadership is critical in testing for coronavirus and provided a map showing that Oregon is among four states with the lowest testing capacity in the United States.

Oregon, Montana, Oklahoma and Maine are able to test fewer than 30 in 1,000 people a month. An email sent by the White House coronavirus task force Monday shows that states with the highest testing capacity are Wyoming, Utah and Vermont.

They can test over 90 in 1,000 people a month.

The Oregon Health Authority says it’s revised guidelines for COVID-19 testing to prioritize at-risk groups and front-line workers. 

