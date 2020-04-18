With over 100 positive COVID-19 tests at wind plant, ND Health Dept. issues quarantine order for employees

All employees of LM Wind Power in Grand Forks are now under a state-issued quarantine order for 14 days, as more evidence of an outbreak is emerging.

At a press briefing Saturday, Governor Doug Burgum announced that 426 employees and close contacts of LM Wind Power have been tested for COVID-19, and 110 of those tests have come back positive. Another 52 of those cases are still pending, and the results are expected tomorrow.

On Saturday morning the state announced 90 new COVID-19 cases in North Dakota, with 66 in Grand Forks County. Saturday marks the fourth consecutive day of record-high positive cases.

The LM Wind Power manufacturing plant, which is owned by GE, has been shut down since Wednesday. It will not reopen for at least 14 days.

Governor Burgum says 20 people are involved in contact tracing just for this isolated outbreak.

A hospital administrator said that about 2,500 people were at risk of catching the coronavirus, considering that it could have spread from workers to family members and beyond.

During a press conference Saturday afternoon, Grand Forks Mayor Michael Brown said, “We were hoping to avoid something like this, but we’ve planned and prepared for it.”

Dr. Steven Weiser, president of Altru Health System was also at the conference. He said that the outbreak had the potential to stress hospitals and their workers, calling it a “big deal.”

He said the hospital has plans in place to handle a surge.

Governor Burgum says an outbreak like the one in Grand Forks is hard to avoid.

“We have a highly contagious disease that is spread very easily,” he said. “We know that even in places where we have great precaution, like a nursing home where we’ve restricted visitors for five weeks, where they’re practicing hygiene… we know we’ve had outbreaks in every state in the country in places where we’re desperately trying to keep it out.”

In a statement earlier in the day, Grand Forks Director of Public Health Debbie Swanson said it’s important to emphasize why “this news is so significant” and why people need to follow guidelines to help stop the spread of COVID-19.