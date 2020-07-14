Young adults leading in Burleigh County positive COVID-19 cases

Coronavirus
Burleigh County has officially passed Grand Forks County in the number of positive COVID-19 cases.

The No. 1 age group testing positive in Burleigh are people in their 20’s.

As of July 10, more than a thousand people between the ages of 20 and 29 have tested positive since the county began mass testing.

With more people venturing out, health officials are finding a high number of social interactions through contact tracing.

We spoke with the Bismarck-Burleigh County Health Director who says as they continue with the weekly testing numbers will continue to rise.

“I know in perspective or relative to other areas of the nation, North Dakota is at the lower number, for number of cases. But relative to our size and seeing this increase in numbers here, we do have our eyes are our numbers and what’s happening here locally we’re trying to do preventive types of things through our social media,” shared Renae Moch, the Bismarck-Burleigh County Health Director.

The second age group with the highest number of positives are those in their 30’s.

