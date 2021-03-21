Zero deaths, 49 new COVID-19 cases in ND; active cases statewide are 726

The North Dakota Department of Health Sunday morning confirmed 49 new cases of COVID-19 in the state during testing on March 20, bringing the total positives since testing began to 101,651.

The number of currently active COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 726 as of March 20. That’s down 56 cases from March 19.

The last time active positives were that low was July 20, 2020, when 769 active positives were reported.

Active positives peaked on November 13 at 10,430 and have been declining since then.

Of the new positives:

28 were in Cass County

4 were in Grand Forks County

4 were in Ward County

2 were in Stark County

1 was in Williams County

4 were in Burleigh County

0 were in Morton County

Deaths

No new deaths were reported.

A total of 1,461 people have died so far in North Dakota as a result of COVID-19.

Of those, 1,205 are directly attributable to COVID-19 according to official death records. Another 244 deaths are where COVID-19 is not the primary cause of death. A total of 12 death records are pending.

Recoveries and Active Cases

The health department reports 99,464 people are considered recovered from the 101,651 positive cases, an increase of 105 from March 19.

The number of people reported recovered from COVID-19 on March 19 (105) is higher than the number of new COVID-19 cases reported that day (49).

Hospitalizations

18 people are currently hospitalized due to COVID-19 as of March 20, up 1 from March 19. A total of 3,908 people have been hospitalized since pandemic recordkeeping began in March 2020.

Other Data

Since tracking began, COVID-19 cases have been reported at one time or another in all 53 of North Dakota’s counties.

Those in the 20 to 29 year age range have the most positive cases among those tested to date.

According to the data, 54 percent of all North Dakotans have been tested for COVID-19.

The health department is releasing test results daily around 11:00 a.m. The results cover all testing performed the previous day.

You can read more on the daily statistics as well as other COVID-19 information and resources at the North Dakota Department of Health website here.