1 dead, 2 hurt in Dickinson following two separate shooting incidents

Two separate, unrelated shooting incidents in Dickinson this weekend have left one teen dead and two people injured.

In the first, police responded to St. Alexius Hospital around 1:00 early Saturday morning after a 15-year-old teen had been dropped off by friends with a gunshot wound to his torso.

Despite lifesaving efforts, the teen died shortly after arriving.

According to Dickinson Police, investigators believe the shooting took place at a residence in east Dickinson. A search warrant was obtained for the residence and evidence was collected.

A 16-year-old was taken into custody and transported to the Youth Correctional Center in Mandan. Police said the victim and the suspect were known to one another.

The investigation into the shooting continues, and Dickinson Police ask anyone who might have information regarding the incident to contact the Dickinson Police Department at 701-456-7759, leave an anonymous tip using the Badlands Crimestoppers app, or visit the Crimestoppers website at www.dickinsonpd.com/crimestoppers.

In a second unrelated incident, Dickinson Police responded to another shooting this weekend involving a juvenile.

Around 10:00 Friday night, officers responded to St. Alexius Hospital for a report of two people suffering minor gunshot wounds.

An 8-year-old male juvenile and his 28-year-old father were injured when a handgun the juvenile was handling discharged, striking the juvenile in the finger and the father in the stomach.

Neither of the injuries were life-threatening and both individuals were treated and released.