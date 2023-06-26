BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 16-year-old Bismarck girl was murdered late Sunday night after she was shot by a 19-year-old Bismarck man.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, around 11:45 p.m. on June 25, officers responded to the 2900 block of Ohio Street in Bismarck for a report of shots fired, with the caller stating that someone had been shot.

Officers entered an apartment in the area and located a 16-year-old girl who had been shot. She was taken to a local hospital where she was pronounced dead. The name of the girl is currently being withheld until her family can be notified.

Through an investigation into the incident, police identified a 19-year-old Bismarck man as the suspect and located him around 9:15 a.m. today in South Bismarck.

The man was taken to the Burleigh Morton Detention Center on the charge of Murder (Class AA Felony).

In a press release, police stated that they will only release information that will not hinder a successful prosecution going forward. The full story and all of the information will come out in a trial, or when the case has been closed, police said.

Police asked if the public has any information regarding the incident to please contact the Bismarck Police Department’s Investigations Division at (701) 223-1212, or anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, by visiting https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828 or texting BISPD and your tip to 847411.