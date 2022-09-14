BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — North Dakota Parole and Probation officers performed a search on Monday, Sept. 12, at a residence in Dickinson which led to the arrests of two men, a 36 and 44-year-old, as well as the confiscation of 19 firearms, white crystalline substance consistent with methamphetamine, and multiple items of paraphernalia containing residue.

According to North Dakota Parole and Probation, the 44-year-old was the owner of the residence and was taken into custody and arrested for Possession of a Firearm by a Felon. He was currently on probation in Stark County for the following charges:

Conspiracy to Deliver a Controlled Substance, a Class B Felony

Delivery of a Controlled Substance, a Class B Felony

Possession of Methamphetamine, a Class A Misdemeanor

Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, a Class A Misdemeanor.

The 36-year-old was located in a shed in the backyard of the residence and arrested on a confirmed warrant.

Both men are currently being held in the Dickinson Adult Detention Center.

The Southwest Narcotics Task Force and Stark County Sheriff’s Office assisted in the arrests.