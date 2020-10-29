19-year-old arrested for allegedly making homemade explosive devices in Minot

A 19-year-old from Minot was arrested Thursday afternoon for allegedly making explosive devices.

The Minot Police Department says they responded to a residence in SE Minot for a report of homemade explosive devices found in a bedroom. They later located the suspect, Matthew Lahtonen, at a separate location and found he was in possession of more explosives at that time.

Officers and members of the Minot Area Bomb Squad responded to the two scenes and took custody of the explosive devices.

Lahtonen was charged with two counts of explosives prohibited. He is in custody at the Ward County Jail.