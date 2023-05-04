BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 19-year-old male was brought to the hospital after an officer-involved shooting in North Bismarck on Thursday.

According to the Bismarck Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 4100 block of Arlington Drive for a report of a man pulling a gun on a resident in the area around 12:45 p.m. The resident knew who he was and was able to identify him.

Officers were able to locate the 19-year-old around Arlington Drive, but Bismarck police were notified around 2:20 p.m. that he was at the U-Haul storage center near Interstate Loop.

Approximately 10 minutes later, the 19-year-old left the building with a weapon and was shot by a Bismarck Police Officer, and transported to a local hospital.

His condition is unknown and no officers were injured.

The investigation was handed over to the ND Bureau of Criminal Investigations and the officer involved was placed on administrative leave for the remainder of the investigation.