Five vehicles involved in two crashes on I-94

Two crashes involving five vehicles occurred near the Sterling exit on I-94 on Wednesday.

The first crash involved two vehicles, a Chevrolet Equinox and a Chevrolet Tracker, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.

Police say the Equinox was traveling on I-94 near mile marker 183 behind the Tracker, which was pulling a trailer. The Equinox struck the Tracker’s rear trailer, went through the median and came to a rest. The Tracker overturned and came to rest on its side in the median.

The driver of the Equinox sustained a minor injury and the driver of the Tracker sustained an incapacitating injury. Both were transported by Bismarck Metro Ambulance to Sanford Hospital.

The second crash involved three vehicles while police were on the scene of the first crash, an Isuzu Cube Van Truck, a Ford Mustang GT and a Pontiac Bonneville.

All three vehicles were also traveling near mile marker 183. The Pontiac was in front of the Mustang which was in front of the Isuzu.

Police say the Pontiac and Mustang slowed after seeing the first crash when the Isuzu rear-ended the Mustang which spun toward the median. The Isuzu then rear-ended the Pontiac which spun into the left-hand land.

The driver of the Mustang, and the driver and passenger of the Isuzu were transported to Sanford Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. The passenger of the Mustang was transported to Sanford Hospital with life-threatening injuries. The driver of the Pontiac sustained minor injuries.

Police say I-94 eastbound was closed for approximately 30 minutes because of the crashes.

Both remain under investigation.