2019 homicides reach all-time high in North Dakota

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

There were more homicides in North Dakota in 2019 than ever before, according to information released today by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem called the news the one bleak spot of the 2019 crime report.
Of the 26 homicides, Stenehjem says 10 of those were the result of a domestic violence incident, 10 people were killed via a gunshot wound and two of the 26 victims were infants.

There is a lot of good news, though.

Aggravated assaults, drug offenses and drunken driving numbers were all down in 2019.

Drug offenses and DUI arrests both fell by about 6 percent.

And Stenehjem says there’s no hot spot right now for crime in the state.

“The homicides are spread across the state. The drug offenses are spread across the state. The aggravated assaults are equally uniform all across the state. It would not be fair to say that this is because of what’s happening out in western North Dakota because of the oil patch and those kinds of things, the statistics don’t bear that out,” said Stenehjem.

Stenehjem adds while drug offenses are down, the amount of drugs being confiscated during an arrest is up, meaning suspects tend to have more drugs on them than compared to past years.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Tribal Lands Webinar

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tribal Lands Webinar"

Crime Report

Thumbnail for the video titled "Crime Report"

Minot Metros Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Minot Metros Baseball"

Silver Linings Day

Thumbnail for the video titled "Silver Linings Day"

Badlands Big Sticks Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Badlands Big Sticks Baseball"

Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, June 23rd, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Missionary Project

Thumbnail for the video titled "Missionary Project"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Boy Awarded

Thumbnail for the video titled "Boy Awarded"

Cowboy Hall of Fame

Thumbnail for the video titled "Cowboy Hall of Fame"

Water Issue

Thumbnail for the video titled "Water Issue"

KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team #OneMinuteForecast w/Tom Schrader 6/23"

Pronghorn Survey

Thumbnail for the video titled "Pronghorn Survey"

Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Tuesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 6/23"

Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday forecast: Mostly sunny and warmer"

Junior Golf

Thumbnail for the video titled "Junior Golf"

Babe Ruth Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Babe Ruth Baseball"

The Need for Food

Thumbnail for the video titled "The Need for Food"

Renville County Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Renville County Baseball"

Bismarck Senators Baseball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Bismarck Senators Baseball"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss