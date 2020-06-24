2019 homicides reach all-time high in North Dakota

There were more homicides in North Dakota in 2019 than ever before, according to information released today by the Attorney General’s Office.

Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem called the news the one bleak spot of the 2019 crime report.

Of the 26 homicides, Stenehjem says 10 of those were the result of a domestic violence incident, 10 people were killed via a gunshot wound and two of the 26 victims were infants.

There is a lot of good news, though.

Aggravated assaults, drug offenses and drunken driving numbers were all down in 2019.

Drug offenses and DUI arrests both fell by about 6 percent.

And Stenehjem says there’s no hot spot right now for crime in the state.

“The homicides are spread across the state. The drug offenses are spread across the state. The aggravated assaults are equally uniform all across the state. It would not be fair to say that this is because of what’s happening out in western North Dakota because of the oil patch and those kinds of things, the statistics don’t bear that out,” said Stenehjem.

Stenehjem adds while drug offenses are down, the amount of drugs being confiscated during an arrest is up, meaning suspects tend to have more drugs on them than compared to past years.