27-year-old arrested for DUI after fleeing the scene of a crash

A 27-year-old man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol, following a three-vehicle crash in Bismarck Sunday evening.

Around 6:30 p.m., the 27-year-old was driving with a 16-year-old passenger when he crashed into two vehicles as they came to a stop at a red light at the intersection of Tyler Parkway and Burnt Boat Rd.

A Bismarck Police Officer told KX News he drove in between the two vehicles, causing damage to both.

BPD says both the 27-year-old and the 16-year-old then fled from the car on foot to the nearby Taco Johns, and then to Texas Roadhouse where the driver was arrested in the entryway.

The 27-year-old is being held for DUI, fleeing on foot and resisting arrest. Formal charges are expected Monday.

No one was injured in the crash.