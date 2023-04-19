WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — A search warrant executed in Williston this week led to the seizure of $350,000 worth of fentanyl pills, cocaine, methamphetamine, and other drugs by the Northwest Narcotics Task Force (NWNTF).

According to the Williston Police Department, they assisted the NWNTF to conduct a search of an apartment located in the South Ridge Apartment Complex in Williston. During the search, the NWNTF seized the following suspected illicit substances and items:

480 grams of suspected fentanyl pills (4,320 pills)

105 grams of cocaine

705 grams of methamphetamine

645 grams of marijuana

122 packs of THC Edibles

4 Firearms

The estimated street value of the seized materials is approximately $350,000.

Currently, one man, a 29-year-old Williston man, has been arrested as a result of the search warrant and has been charged with three Class C Felonies — including Possession of two Controlled Substances (Marijuana and THC) with Intent to Deliver, and Unlawful Possession of a Firearm (x4).

He was also charged with three Class A Felonies — all relating to Possession of Controlled Substances (Methamphetamine, Cocaine, and Fentanyl) with Intent to Deliver.

According to the Williams County Correctional Center, the man was arrested on April 18. Each Class C Felony carries a sentence of a maximum of 5-year imprisonment and/or a fine of $10,000, and each Class A Felony carries a sentence of a maximum of 20-year imprisonment and/or a $20,000 fine.

An investigation into the event is ongoing, and further charges are being sought for other individuals involved in the case.