BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — An 85-year-old Bismarck man, Gary Kline, is facing two charges of sexually abusing children and Bismarck Police Investigators are requesting information from the public regarding other possible victims or information.

According to the Bismarck Police, they began investigating an alleged continuous sexual abuse of two children on March 14. The investigation eventually led to the arrest of Kline on March 22 for two charges of Continuous Sexual Abuse of a Child (AA Felony).

Police stated that Kline has had access to children throughout his career and volunteer work

Investigators are requesting any additional information relating to these allegations, other allegations, and any other potential victims.

Any additional information can be relayed to Detective Taylor Roman by calling (701) 223-1212, or do it anonymously by downloading the Bismarck Police Department app, visiting https://www.tip411.com/tips/new?alert_group_id=21828 or texting BISPD and your tip to 847411.

