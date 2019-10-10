A 23-year-old woman reported missing in Bismarck

Bismarck Police are looking for a 23-year-old missing woman. Jasmine Bambi Jackson was reported missing Sunday, October 6, 2019, by family.

Jasmine last had contact with her family on September 22nd. A family member told police it is out of the ordinary for her to go missing and not have contact with them.

Jasmine is described as 6-foot-tall, 170 pounds with black hair and brown eyes. She has lived in an apartment in the 1100 block of Capital Ave. in Bismarck.

Police say at this time they do no suspect foul play.

If anyone has any information on Ms. Jackson’s whereabouts they are asked to contact the Bismarck Police Department at (701) 223-1212.