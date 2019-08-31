A Man is Dead After Fatal Shooting in Williston

A man is dead after being shot in Williston Friday night.

On August 30th at 10:22 p.m., the Williston Police Department responded to the Days Inn & Suites at 1525 9th Ave. NW for a report of an altercation.

As a result of the altercation one man was shot. He subsequently passed away a short time later.

Law enforcement are still looking for a person of interest. He is identified as Reginald Toussaint. Toussaint is an African American male, 5’11 and 175 lbs.

Williston Police ask that you do not approach this individual, but if have information or know of his whereabouts, contact the Williston Police Department or your local law enforcement agency.