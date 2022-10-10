WILLISTON, N.D. (KXNET) — On October 10, just before 4 p.m., the Williston Police Department responded to the 3600 block of 7th St W for a report of possible drug activity.

According to the Williston Police Department, during the investigation, suspected explosive materials were found in an occupied apartment.

As a precaution, law enforcement evacuated the building.

Minot Bomb Squad has been contacted and is responding to the scene.

A heavy law enforcement presence is still on scene investigating the incident.

The Williston Police Department takes all safety precautions necessary in order to keep the community safe.

The Williston Police Department will update with more information as it becomes available.