MINOT, N.D. (KXNET) — Three police agencies teamed up last week to conduct enforcement details with the North Dakota Highway Patrol’s aircraft, leading to more than 50 traffic stops and several criminal charges.

On Thursday, June 2, Highway Patrol, in collaboration with the Ward County Sheriff’s Department and the Minot Police Department, used an aircraft with a camera system to observe and track people from several miles away.

During the details, a vehicle allegedly fled a deputy and trooper, according to a press release. Officers then allowed the aircraft to follow the vehicle. Police say the aircraft tracked the vehicle to a northwest Minot cul-de-sac where the suspect fled. The aircraft saw the suspect throw a backpack while running and jumping over fences, according to police.

The aircraft followed the suspect until Minot police arrived and chased the suspect until the suspect was arrested.

The suspect was charged with fleeing in a motor vehicle, fleeing on foot, possession of methamphetamine with the intent to deliver, possession of marijuana with the intent to deliver, and possession of drug paraphernalia (second offense).

The traffic stops conducted from the entire detail resulted in charges like two driving under the influence of alcohol, one possession of methamphetamine, one possession of drug paraphernalia, six driving with a suspended license, and one open container of an alcoholic beverage charge. Several additional citations and warnings were issued.

Additional aircraft enforcement details are being planned for the Minot area.