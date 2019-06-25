Amber Alert: Find Baby LeahMae

An AMBER Alert has been issued in the disappearance of baby LeahMae of Bismarck.

The AMBER Alert is being issued at the request of Bismarck Police. On JUNE 24th 2019 at 1:00 AM, LEAHMAE DAWN MORSETTE was last seen at the 300 block of West Arbor Avenue Bismarck ND.

LEAHMAE is described as a 7-month-old NATIVE AMERICAN FEMALE. She has BLACK hair and BROWN eyes. LEAHMAE was wearing a tan onesie with shorts over the top or a magenta top with pink shorts. She may also be in a stroller with a blue and white unicorn diaper bag.

LEAHMAE may be with COLE LEE PFAFF

Cole Pfaff





COLE LEE PFAFF is described as a 31-year-old WHITE MALE, SIX FEET ONE INCH tall weighs 240 pounds. He has BROWN hair and BROWN eyes.



If you have any information regarding this incident, please contact Bismarck Police Department at 701-223-1212.



The above AMBER Alert information is available to the public by calling 511 and at www.ndresponse.gov/alert.

