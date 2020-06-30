Amber Alert issued in eastern Montana for one-year-old Malachai Talley

(KRTV) (UPDATE, 8:37 a.m.) The Montana Department of Justice said in an email at 8:33 a.m. that the abducted child is one-year old Malachai Talley. He is a black and Native American child, about two feet tall and 25 pounds. He has brown eyes and curly dark brown hair.

Malachai was last seen wearing a white or grey onesie. He was forcefully taken from his home in Poplar by Dejarreh Talley, a 22 year old black man. Dejarreh was traveling with three unknown white males. After taking the child, the four men got into a small silver or white SUV. The males may be intoxicated, and Dejarreh is armed with a baseball bat.

Unknown direction of travel but they may head towards Williston, North Dakota.

(1st Report, 8:19 a.m.) The Montana Department of Justice has issued an AMBER Alert for an abducted infant in Poplar in northeastern Montana.

The alert states that the a silver or white SUV with three white males and one black male abducted the infant.

According to the alert, the vehicle may have North Dakota license plates; there is no word on which direction the SUV was last seen heading.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Roosevelt County Sheriff’s Office and/or Fort Peck Tribal Police at 406-653-6240, or call 911.

The alert was issued and sent to most wireless devices in the region at 8:07 a.m. on Tuesday, June 30.

No other details have been released at this point; we will update you if we get more information.