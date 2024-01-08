MINOT, ND (KXNET) — The Minot Police Department has made an arrest in the investigation into the shooting death of Minot resident Davin Eby Smith that occurred last October.

According to Minot PD, they have arrested 23-year-old Ian Abrahamson of Minot following an investigation by police and the Attorney General’s office.

Abrahamson is charged with Manslaughter (Class B Felony) and Aggravated Assault with a Dangerous Weapon (Class C Felony).

Following the incident on October 9, Abrahamson waited for law enforcement to arrive and was detained on the scene. He then gave the Minot Police Department a statement and claimed self-defense.

Abrahamson is currently being held at the Ward County Jail.