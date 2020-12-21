Arrest warrant issued for Bismarck man in December 6 drive-by shooting

Bismarck Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Bismarck man in connection to a drive-by shooting in the city two weeks ago.

Authorities are looking for 47-year-old Nicholas Weatherly, who they allege was responsible for firing two rounds at a vehicle in the 2700 block of State Street on December 6. One round struck the car. Two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but no one was apparently injured.

Nicholas Weatherly (Bismarck Police Department photo)

Bismarck Police say their investigation into the December 6 incident suggests the shooting was a targeted attack on the people in the car.

Authorities are asking the public for any information on Weatherly’s location and are warning the public not to approach him.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 230 pounds in weight with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say any tips can be sent in anonymously by texting the keyword, “BISPD” and the information to 847411.

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police.