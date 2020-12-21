Arrest warrant issued for Bismarck man in December 6 drive-by shooting

Crime Tracker

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Bismarck Police have issued an arrest warrant for a Bismarck man in connection to a drive-by shooting in the city two weeks ago.

Authorities are looking for 47-year-old Nicholas Weatherly, who they allege was responsible for firing two rounds at a vehicle in the 2700 block of State Street on December 6. One round struck the car. Two people were inside the vehicle at the time of the shooting, but no one was apparently injured.

Nicholas Weatherly (Bismarck Police Department photo)

Bismarck Police say their investigation into the December 6 incident suggests the shooting was a targeted attack on the people in the car.

Authorities are asking the public for any information on Weatherly’s location and are warning the public not to approach him.

He is described as a white male, 5 feet 9 inches tall, about 230 pounds in weight with brown hair and brown eyes.

Police say any tips can be sent in anonymously by texting the keyword, “BISPD” and the information to 847411

Anonymous web tips can also be submitted through the department’s website at www.bismarcknd.gov/police.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

NDC DEC 21

Nedrose Basketball

Wilton-Wing basketball

Plays of the week

Presents made possible at the Minot PD

Cottage foods changes

Free Christmas haircuts

NAHL Hockey

WDA Wrestling

WDA Hockey

WDA Basketball

High school basketball

WDA girl's hockey

Saturday, December 19th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Drive-thru meal

Performing virtually

14 years of Wreaths Across America

Standing Rock Sioux Tribe reacts to Haaland Cabinet pick

Minot actress gets Broadway opportunity

MSU food pantry

More Video

Don't Miss

More Don't Miss

KX News Trending Stories