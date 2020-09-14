Arrest warrants issued for four in connection with July Mandan stabbing

(UPDATE: 9/15/20, 11:00 AM) Jail records in Burleigh County show one of the four suspects in the case is in custody.

According to the Burleigh County Detention Center, 49-year-old Girard Glaser was arrested Tuesday morning.

He is scheduled to make his initial appearance in South Central District Court at 1:30 pm.

Arrest warrants have been issued for four North Dakota men wanted in connection with a July 3 stabbing incident in Mandan.

A 48-year-old Williston man, a 48-year-old Mandan man and two Bismarck men, ages 48 and 32, are each charged in the warrants with conspiracy to commit murder and participation in a criminal street gang.

According to Mandan Police, authorities received a report on July 3 of a stabbing victim who had been brought to the hospital by a friend.

The victim, a 33-year-old Mandan man, told officers he had been stabbed several times in the chest while at the Silver Dollar street dance in Mandan. The victim was treated for his injuries and was later released from the hospital.

No other details have been released at this time.