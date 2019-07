Two men were arrested at Gateway Mall, after trying to steal a forklift.

A mall maintenance worker noticed a garage door open and a forklift driving through the parking lot. He then noticed a trail of electronics leading towards East Gateway Ave. The worker located the forklift in the 800 block of East Gateway Ave. Officers arrived and located two men by the forklift. The forklift was worth almost $27,000.

A vehicle was also damaged belonging to the same owner of the property that was taken.