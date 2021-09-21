Attempted Murder charge following Sunday shooting in Williston

A Mississippi man has been charged with attempted murder after a shooting early Sunday morning in Williston.

Michael Taylor faces the Class A felony charge after police say he fired multiple shots around 2 am Sunday.

Williston Police say a verbal altercation between the victim and Taylor happened in a bar parking lot.
Taylor later found the victim in the parking lot of an apartment building where he fired several shots into the victim’s car.

Court documents say the victim had four gunshot wounds and was able to escape the scene. Michael Taylor was later picked up during a traffic stop of the vehicle he left the scene in. A search warrant of the vehicle turned up a handgun believed to have been used in the shooting.


Taylor will enter his plea during a preliminary hearing scheduled for October 20th.

