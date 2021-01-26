Belcourt man sentenced to 30 years for sexually abusing 6 children

Roger Decoteau, of Belcourt, was sentenced to 30 years and five months in prison for sexually abusing six children.

According to a press release from U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley, the FBI began investigating Decoteau in November of 2018 for sexual abuse after an 8-year-old came forward with abuse allegations.

Wrigley says the FBI found evidence Decoteau had sexually abused six children, all under the age of 12.

On May 6, 2019, Decoteau was arrested and charged for multiple counts of child sexual abuse. He admitted to sexually abusing three minors, claiming that he was “feeling helpless” so he “turned to the helpless.”

Decoteau was also sentenced to lifetime supervision, to register as a sexual offender and to pay $200 in special assessment fees.

