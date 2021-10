A Belcourt man was sentenced to 36 ½ years in federal prison for aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Adam Jason Poitra, 40, was sentenced on Thursday. The judge also sentenced Poitra to a lifetime of supervised release and a $100 special assessment.

According to a press release, an investigation between September 2017 and May 2018 revealed that Poitra sexually abused an 11-year-old multiple times while in Belcourt.