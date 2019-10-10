Belfield Public School Placed On “Hard Lockdown”

Doors are locked at Belfield Public School as local police search for an “adult male subject.”

According to Superintendent Daren Kurle, the Belfield Police Department asked that the school be placed on a hard lockdown around 10:15 AM Thursday morning.

In a hard lockdown, students are moved away from windows and doors are locked. Students are not dismissed, and parents are asked not to pick up their children from the school.

Superintendent Kurle says that the lockdown is a precautionary measure, and that there is no direct threat to the school or its students.

KX News has reached out to law enforcement in Stark County. Our calls have not been returned as of 10:45 AM.