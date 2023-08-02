BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 51-year-old Beulah man, Shawn McLaughlin, was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly attempting to lure multiple minors to meet with him via Facebook.

According to the arresting affidavit, McLaughlin allegedly began messaging what he believed to be a 16-year-old female on Facebook who was located in Bismarck starting on March 7, 2023. The account, unknown to McLaughlin, was being run by law enforcement.

Over a five-month period, McLaughlin continued to message the account lewd messages and attempted to meet in person to engage in sexual activities.

Multiple times McLaughlin would allegedly send lewd images and direct the 16-year-old profile to perform various acts. He also encouraged the account to erase or delete images between the two of them to avoid getting in trouble.

McLaughlin also sent images of himself which police were able to use to identify who he was.

On August 1, McLaughlin arranged to meet the 16-year-old and their 15-year-old “friend” with the intention of taking them back to his residence to perform sexual acts.

The meeting was set to take place in a public park near his residence in Beulah and upon his arrival, law enforcement identified themselves, causing McLaughlin to allegedly flee on foot through an open hardware store where he damaged property to evade police.

McLaughlin was eventually arrested and taken to the Burleigh-Morton Detention Center on the following charges:

Attempted use of a minor in a sexual performance (Class B Felony)

Luring minors by computer-Defendant 22 or older, believes victim 15-17 (Class C felony) – Two Counts

Solicitation of a minor-Victim 15 or older (Class A Misdemeanor)

His initial appearance has been set for August 3rd at the Burleigh County Courthouse.