BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 21-year-old Beulah man, Tayven Paola, was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly having sex with a 13-year-old Bismarck girl on several occasions in exchange for vapes, as well as trading graphic photos and videos via Snapchat.

According to the arresting affidavit, Paola had reached out to the girl through Instagram at some point between early to mid-2023 and the two began messaging after Paola told the girl that he would give her vapes in exchange for sexual acts knowing that she was only 13 years old.

Paola also requested that the girl send him nude photos and videos, with Paola occasionally sending back sexual videos of himself.

The two met on four separate occasions between May and July where Paola would drive to Bismarck to meet with the girl, perform a sexual act together, and then he would give her a vape.

Police became aware of the situation on July 20th after the girl’s parents turned in a conversation the two had via Snapchat where Paola was requesting more nude photos from the girl in exchange for a vape.

After an investigation by police that involved locating Paola at his place of work and conducting interviews with the girl’s friends, police arrested Paola and charged him with the following:

Gross Sexual Imposition, Sexual act of a victim under 15 and the defendant under 22 (Class A Felony) – 4 Counts

Patronizing a minor for commercial sexual activity with intent to engage with a minor (Class A Felony)

Contributing to the deprivation or delinquency of a minor, Sexual conduct (Class C Felony)

Luring minors by computer, Defendant under 22 and believes victim is under 15 (Class C Felony)

Indecent exposure by any electronic means to a minor (Class A Misdemeanor)

Paola is currently being held in the Burleigh Morton Detention Center with an initial court appearance scheduled for later today.