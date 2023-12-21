BISMARCK, ND (KXNET) — A Bismarck woman, Kyle Sandoval, was arrested earlier this month for stealing checks from other employees at the A&B Pizza located on South 7th Street in Bismarck.

According to the affidavit, Sandoval had stolen and cashed other employee’s checks between November 15-28th, stealing a total of $1,777.67. Police were able to locate the checks at the US Bank ATM on E Bismarck Expressway, all of which had Sandoval’s signature on the back.

After an investigation, Sandoval was arrested on December 4 at the restaurant and was charged with Theft, $1,000-$10,000 (Class C Felony) and Forgery ($1,000-$10,000).

A preliminary hearing for Sandoval is scheduled for January 8, 2024.