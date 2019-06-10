Bismarck Daycare Provider Sentenced to Jail Time

A Bismarck daycare provider found guilty of child abuse with a victim under the age of 6, was sentenced today.

57-year-old Marlene Steedsman was sentenced to 18 months in prison and three years supervised probation.

She will also have to register as an offender against children.

Steedsman will serve another year for false information to law enforcement. That sentence was determined back in February in a separate case.

She was also found guilty of criminal defamation in January 2019, an A misdemeanor.

In January, we spoke to the mother of the 4-year-old child who was abused.