Bismarck father charged with child abuse for shaking 4-week-old baby

A Bismarck man accused of shaking his four-week-old son is being held in the Burleigh-Morton County Detention Center on $250,000 bond.

Court records show 23-year-old Steven Brazie was charged with abusing a child under age 6, a class B felony.

In an affidavit filed with South Central District Court, Bismarck police say Brazie brought his infant child to a hospital emergency room early Friday morning because he was “acting abnormally.”

Police say a CT scan found significant bleeding in his brain, and “it was highly indicative of non-accidental trauma.”

Brazie later told police that he “lost control of himself” after his son “spit up on him earlier in the evening.” He then admitted to throwing the child onto a couch and shaking him.

Brazie was arrested and charged with abuse. He made his first appearance in court on Friday.

The baby was transported to Fargo Sanford Hospital for further treatment. His condition is not known at this time.