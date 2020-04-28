Bismarck man accused of luring teens by Snapchat, committing sex crimes

Live Now
A Bismarck man faces felony charges after police say he used social media to lure three teenage girls out of their homes and have sex with one of them.

According to court records, 21-year-old Dawson Rouse was charged with seven felonies related to activities that occurred between the start of 2020 and mid-April.

In an affidavit, police say Rouse made contact with four underage girls as young as 13 years old via Snapchat. Police say he pressured the girls to send explicit photos to him.

According to the report, Rouse convinced three of the kids to sneak out of their homes at night to meet with him. The affidavit says he made one of the girls have sex with him.

Police say on Friday they executed a search warrant at the garage of Rouse’s home, which matched the description provided to police by one of the girls.

He was arrested and charged with four C-felony counts of luring minors by electronic means, one A-felony count of gross sexual imposition, one A-felony count of use of a minor in a sexual performance, and one count of C-felony promotion of obscenity to minors.

Court records indicate that Rouse is being held on $500,000 bail, and was ordered not to have contact with anyone under age 18. His next court appearance has not yet been scheduled.

