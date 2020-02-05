Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at neighbors changes plea to ‘guilty’

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

A man who police say pointed a rifle at his neighbors before barricading himself in his home has pleaded guilty to two counts of terrorizing.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Scott Brand, Jr., who first pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the class C felony charges in July, changed his plea Tuesday morning in South Central District Court.

The charges stem from an incident in May of 2019, in which police say Brand pointed a gun at people, including at least one child, in an east Bismarck neighborhood. The West Dakota SWAT team responded when authorities said he barricaded himself inside his home for four hours.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. Each class C felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Recent Videos

Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5

Thumbnail for the video titled "Amber's Wednesday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 2/5"

Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm

Thumbnail for the video titled "Wednesday: Mostly sunny & Warm"

UMC

Thumbnail for the video titled "UMC"

How Is Hoarfrost Made?

Thumbnail for the video titled "How Is Hoarfrost Made?"

High School Basketball 2.4.20

Thumbnail for the video titled "High School Basketball 2.4.20"

Jack Steckler

Thumbnail for the video titled "Jack Steckler"

St. Mary's Boys Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "St. Mary's Boys Bball"

Linton-HMB Girls Bball

Thumbnail for the video titled "Linton-HMB Girls Bball"

Dickinson State of City

Thumbnail for the video titled "Dickinson State of City"

Rural Grocers

Thumbnail for the video titled "Rural Grocers"

Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

Thumbnail for the video titled "Tuesday, February 4th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder"

Flood Risk

Thumbnail for the video titled "Flood Risk"

Recreational Marijuana Hearing

Thumbnail for the video titled "Recreational Marijuana Hearing"

KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader

Thumbnail for the video titled "KX Storm Team Full Evening Forecast w/Tom Schrader"

Mount Fargo

Thumbnail for the video titled "Mount Fargo"

Williston Welding

Thumbnail for the video titled "Williston Welding"

Welding Program

Thumbnail for the video titled "Welding Program"

Millennial Farmer

Thumbnail for the video titled "Millennial Farmer"

Treasure Hunt

Thumbnail for the video titled "Treasure Hunt"

Injury Crash

Thumbnail for the video titled "Injury Crash"
More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss

Daily Pledge

More Daily Pledge