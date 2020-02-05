Bismarck man accused of pointing gun at neighbors changes plea to ‘guilty’

A man who police say pointed a rifle at his neighbors before barricading himself in his home has pleaded guilty to two counts of terrorizing.

According to court documents, 43-year-old Scott Brand, Jr., who first pleaded ‘not guilty’ to the class C felony charges in July, changed his plea Tuesday morning in South Central District Court.

The charges stem from an incident in May of 2019, in which police say Brand pointed a gun at people, including at least one child, in an east Bismarck neighborhood. The West Dakota SWAT team responded when authorities said he barricaded himself inside his home for four hours.

A sentencing date has not yet been set. Each class C felony charge carries a maximum sentence of five years in prison.