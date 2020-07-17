Bismarck man accused of sex crimes, failing to register as sex offender

A Bismarck man with a prior conviction for gross sexual imposition faces several new felony charges.

Court records show 42-year-old John Patrick Burnette is accused of GSI—a class A felony—as well as three lesser felony charges and one misdemeanor.

Police say they interviewed a 16-year-old who told them Burnette bought alcohol for them, then had sex with with the victim while they were asleep. Authorities say he also took explicit photos of the victim and shared them over Facebook Messenger.

Court records show Burnette pleaded guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition in June of 2010. Police say by having a Facebook account, he violated his requirements as a registered sex offender.

Burnette was ordered to be held on $250,000 bond at his initial appearance in South Central District Court on Friday. The combined charges carry a maximum sentence of 41 years in prison.