Bismarck man accused of sex crimes, failing to register as sex offender

Crime Tracker
Posted: / Updated:

A Bismarck man with a prior conviction for gross sexual imposition faces several new felony charges.

Court records show 42-year-old John Patrick Burnette is accused of GSI—a class A felony—as well as three lesser felony charges and one misdemeanor.

Police say they interviewed a 16-year-old who told them Burnette bought alcohol for them, then had sex with with the victim while they were asleep. Authorities say he also took explicit photos of the victim and shared them over Facebook Messenger.

Court records show Burnette pleaded guilty to a charge of gross sexual imposition in June of 2010. Police say by having a Facebook account, he violated his requirements as a registered sex offender.

Burnette was ordered to be held on $250,000 bond at his initial appearance in South Central District Court on Friday. The combined charges carry a maximum sentence of 41 years in prison.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Latest Stories

More Local News

Recent Videos

Adopting 5th Child

Amber's Friday Morning #OneMinuteForecast 7/17

Alternative Baseball League

NDC JULY 17

Prepare for dangerous heat and severe storms

Furry Friends July 17

Baseball 7-16

Watch For Census Scams

Racing Dog

Private School Planning

Thursday, July 16th, 2020 - KX Storm Team Evening Forecast - Dave Holder

More than racing

Crisis Hotline

Magical Minot

Next Gen 911

Road to Recovery: Chelsea Luger

Aluminum Can Shortage

Parks and Rec Month

SSN Scams

Tom's Thursday Afternoon #OneMinuteForecast 7/16 SUPERSIZED

More Video

KX News Trending Stories

Don't Miss