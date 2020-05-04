Live Now
Bismarck man accused of sexually assaulting teenager twice in five months

A Bismarck man currently serving probation for a sex crime is in custody again, this time accused of raping a teenage girl.

According to court records, 20-year-old Golden Bryant is accused of forcible gross sexual imposition, a class AA felony, as well as corruption of a minor, a class A misdemeanor.

Police say the victim told them she was assaulted in her vehicle while Bryant was her passenger in the fall of 2019. She reported another assault in the winter. She says she was forcibly raped by Bryant at a party.

Court records show that Bryant pleaded guilty to promoting obscenity to minors in March of 2019. He was sentenced in September to two years of probation.

He made his initial appearance in court Monday afternoon. He could be sentenced to spend life in prison if found guilty of gross sexual imposition.

