Bismarck man already accused of sex crimes faces 27 new charges; arrest warrant issued

A man who has already been accused of seven felony sex crimes now faces over two dozen more.

Court records show 21-year-old Dawson Rouse has been formally charged with 19 new felonies, including four charges of gross sexual imposition. He also faces eight misdemeanor charges.

In an affidavit filed with South Central District Court, police say their investigation first led them to interview four teenage girls as young as 13 years old who said Rouse pressured them into sending him explicit photos via Snapchat, and convinced some of them to sneak out of their homes at night to meet with him.

Police charged Rouse with seven felonies related to those incidents.

But as their investigation continued, police say they interviewed ten more teenage girls who had similar experiences with Rouse.

Police say from February of 2018 to late April of 2020, Rouse contacted those girls, most over Snapchat, and requested lewd photos from them after learning their ages.

Authorities say one of the victims, a 14-year-old, met with Rouse “between 20 and 30 times.” The affidavit says the two had sex at least four times.

Rouse faces the following new charges:

4 counts of gross sexual imposition — class A felony

2 counts of use of a minor in a sexual performance — class A felony

7 counts of attempted use of a minor in a sexual performance — class B felony

4 counts of promoting obscenity to minors — class C felony

1 count of luring minors by electronic means — class C felony

1 count of solicitation of a minor — class C felony

5 counts of luring minors by electronic means — class A misdemeanor

3 counts of corruption of a minor — class A misdemeanor

A warrant for Rouse’s arrest was issued on Monday.

Meanwhile, his preliminary court hearing on the first seven felony charges is scheduled for June 22nd.