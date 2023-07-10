BISMARCK, N.D. (KXNET) — A 22-year-old Bismarck man was arrested after he and two other men stopped their vehicle, surrounded a man walking on the street, beat him up, and stole his backpack.

According to the arresting affidavit, the incident occurred on July 1 around 9:50 p.m. on the 1100 block of N 15th Street in Bismarck. The victim was walking down the street when a Jeep pulled up and three men exited the vehicle and surrounded him.

He attempted to walk away, but they followed him and began punching him in the torso, head, and neck before stealing his backpack and driving away. The victim told police that there was $530 in his backpack, Airpods, personal identifying information, and other items.

The victim shared that he recognized one of the attackers as his former roommate, Drehsean Koch, and that he had taken a video of the incident on his phone.

The video showed the Jeep approaching the victim and the men getting out of the vehicle wearing surgical masks. It then shows the victim being punched several times by the men with Koch saying “Get his bag” before they leave the scene and the video ends.

Police then arrested Koch and charged him with the following crimes:

Robbery with an Accomplice (Class B Felony)

Wearing Masks during the commission of a Criminal Offense (Class A Misdemeanor)

The other men involved in the incident have not yet been identified.

Koch is currently being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center with an initial court appearance scheduled for Monday, July 10.